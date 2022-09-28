Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 10,173 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

VLO opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

