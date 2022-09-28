Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,625 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 133,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $20.59.

