Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

