Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.22.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $28.90.
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
