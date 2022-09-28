Grin Price Tops $0.0633 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Grin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $83,674.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,400.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00274115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00141671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00757282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00582524 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,962,483 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

