GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $2.85 on Monday. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in GSI Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.