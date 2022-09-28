GSPI Shopping.io Governance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,864.00 (GSPI)

GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) traded 99.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One GSPI Shopping.io Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. GSPI Shopping.io Governance has a market cap of $3,726.05 and approximately $14,864.00 worth of GSPI Shopping.io Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GSPI Shopping.io Governance has traded down 99.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GSPI Shopping.io Governance Profile

GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

GSPI Shopping.io Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. GSPI (GSPI) is the governance token of the Shopping.io platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GSPI Shopping.io Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GSPI Shopping.io Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GSPI Shopping.io Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

