Guarded Ether Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,135.00 (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Guarded Ether coin can now be bought for approximately $1,023.76 or 0.05265967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guarded Ether has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Guarded Ether has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Guarded Ether

Guarded Ether was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins. Guarded Ether’s official website is guarda.com. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Guarded Ether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guarded Ether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

