Guardian Investment Management Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Guardian Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

