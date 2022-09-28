Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,797,000 after purchasing an additional 109,373 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140,725 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after acquiring an additional 286,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,602,000 after acquiring an additional 398,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

GWRE opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

