Gulden Trading Up 15.2% This Week (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00274391 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001338 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017252 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,269,469 coins. The official website for Gulden is www.gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

