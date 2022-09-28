Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 1,100 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 115,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 30,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

Shares of MRVL opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.