Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. Scotiabank began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

