Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $487.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $543.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.92.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

