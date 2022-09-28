Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.39 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 6.9% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in MongoDB by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.83.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $194.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.17 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,160 shares of company stock worth $18,741,755. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

