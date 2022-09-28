Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DLR opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.53 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

