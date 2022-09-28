Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $2.55 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,672,136,000 after buying an additional 196,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,451,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,010,000 after purchasing an additional 51,457 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 2.43. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

