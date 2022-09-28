Gwen E. Weld Purchases 30,000 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) insider Gwen E. Weld purchased 30,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 3.6 %

NAUT opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $253.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Several research analysts recently commented on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Featured Stories

