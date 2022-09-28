Gwen E. Weld Purchases 30,000 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) insider Gwen E. Weld purchased 30,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 3.6 %
NAUT opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $253.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
