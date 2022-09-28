GYEN (GYEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $24.34 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. GYEN has a market cap of $24.34 million and $351,382.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GYEN has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN launched on December 11th, 2019. GYEN’s total supply is 3,513,194,680 coins. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com/gyen. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

