Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $82.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. Citigroup raised their target price on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $4,139,395. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 32,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 545,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after buying an additional 117,789 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAE opened at $72.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

