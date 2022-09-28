Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Haier Smart Home Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HRSHF opened at $3.07 on Monday. Haier Smart Home has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.
Haier Smart Home Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haier Smart Home (HRSHF)
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.