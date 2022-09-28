Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HLG opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of -0.01. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $37.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

