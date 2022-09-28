Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

