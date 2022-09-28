Hamster (HAM) 1-Day Volume Tops $241,855.00

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $241,855.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hamster

Hamster’s launch date was September 5th, 2021. Hamster’s total supply is 4,336,093,291,330,410 coins. Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hamster is coinhamster.io.

Hamster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token which was created on BSC Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

