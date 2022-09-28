Handshake (HNS) Reaches Market Cap of $21.21 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Handshake has a total market cap of $21.21 million and approximately $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,527.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00274277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00141579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00753878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00591034 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000888 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 531,782,670 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

