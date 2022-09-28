Handy Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $342,158.00 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Handy has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Handy has a market capitalization of $30.02 million and approximately $342,158.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Handy Profile

Handy was first traded on October 16th, 2020. Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. Handy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.

Buying and Selling Handy

According to CryptoCompare, “Handy is a prediction game platform that anyone can enjoy. It provides various game contents and plans to add more content such as predicting stock price, e-sports and sports matches.”

