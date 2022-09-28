Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $445,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $228,638,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

