Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 170 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.17.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

