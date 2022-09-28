Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.34 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

