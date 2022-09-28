happy birthday coin Price Reaches $0.0011 (HBDC)

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, happy birthday coin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. happy birthday coin has a total market cap of $10,886.44 and approximately $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One happy birthday coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

happy birthday coin Coin Profile

happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official message board is t.me/happycoinholdings. The official website for happy birthday coin is happycoinholdings.com. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

