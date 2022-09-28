Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 333,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 724,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.