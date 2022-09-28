Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 344 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

