Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

WOPEY opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.