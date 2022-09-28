Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in SEA by 110.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

