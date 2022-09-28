Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,256,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,170,000 after buying an additional 366,117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 701,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 532,763 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

