Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $68,000 Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth $64,236,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Endava by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,201,000 after acquiring an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 22.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,864,000 after acquiring an additional 328,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 126.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

