Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

