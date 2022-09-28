Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $804.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $902.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $894.08. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,736.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.