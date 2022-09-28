Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 245 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after buying an additional 81,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

