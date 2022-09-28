Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 308 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

