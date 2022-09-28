Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOA. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of AOA opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

