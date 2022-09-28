Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

