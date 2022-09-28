Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 100 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ASML by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 5.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.58.

ASML stock opened at $433.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $516.15 and its 200 day moving average is $545.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

