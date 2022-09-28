Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 22,581 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.9 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

SCCO stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.