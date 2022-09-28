Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10,566.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 219,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

