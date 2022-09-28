Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 20,589 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,554,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after acquiring an additional 44,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

