Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

