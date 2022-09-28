Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,000 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $341.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
