Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,000 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 0.4 %

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $341.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.