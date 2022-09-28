Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,932 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.05.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $376.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $457.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $369.34 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

