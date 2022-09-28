Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1,597.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,395 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 821.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,030 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $60,927,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,926 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NLOK opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.