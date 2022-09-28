Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2,075.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Up 3.1 %

HRB opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. H&R Block’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.